Djokovic Trains At Australian Open Venue After Visa Win: AFP
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 09:50 AM
Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic was training at the Australian Open venue on Tuesday, AFP journalists saw, a day after he won a legal battle against the cancellation of his visa.
The nine-time Australian Open champion was seen limbering up in a gym before going into the players' area and heading for centre court, six days before the tournament begins.