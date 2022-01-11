UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Trains At Australian Open Venue After Visa Win: AFP

January 11, 2022

Djokovic trains at Australian Open venue after visa win: AFP

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic was training at the Australian Open venue on Tuesday, AFP journalists saw, a day after he won a legal battle against the cancellation of his visa.

The nine-time Australian Open champion was seen limbering up in a gym before going into the players' area and heading for centre court, six days before the tournament begins.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

