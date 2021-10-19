UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Unsure About Australian Open As Officials Hold Firm On Vaccine Rules

Tue 19th October 2021

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Unvaccinated tennis stars are unlikely to get visas to play in the Australian Open, a local official warned Tuesday, with defending champion Novak Djokovic raising doubts about his own participation in the upcoming tournament.

Victoria state premier Dan Andrews said he expected no exceptions from Australia's Covid-19 vaccine rules for players competing in January's Grand Slam.

"I don't think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country," Andrews said.

"The virus doesn't care what your tennis ranking is or how many Grand Slams you've won," he added.

"And if they did get a visa they would probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks, when no other players have to." Andrew's comments came as Djokovic told a Serbia media outlet that he was unsure if he was planning to compete in the Australian Open.

"I don't know if I'm going to go to Australia. I don't know what's going on. The situation right now is not good," Djokovic told the Serbian daily Blic in an interview printed Tuesday.

The world number one has publicly voiced opposition to vaccines in the past and refused to say whether he is inoculated against the coronavirus.

"It's a private matter," said Djokovic in the interview with Blic. "Too many people today give themselves the freedom to ask questions and judge people (...) whatever you answer it can be misinterpreted." "Of course I want to participate, Australia is the Grand Slam where I had the most success," added the defending champion and nine-time winner in Melbourne.

Djokovic also said he planned to return to competition at the Paris Masters from November 1 to 7 and then participate in the Davis Cup from November 25 to December 5.

He has won three back-to-back Australian Opens and would be trying to secure a record-breaking 21st major in Melbourne -- Victoria's capital -- after falling short at the US Open in September.

Victoria's state premier also indicated that anyone hoping to attend Formula One's Australian Grand Prix would have to be vaccinated.

"The Grand Prix is in April, I don't think there is going to be crowds for the Grand Prix made up of people who have not been double-dosed," Andrews said.

