UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic V Medvedev: Australian Open Final Facts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

Djokovic v Medvedev: Australian Open final facts

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Australian Open men's final (x denotes seeding): Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 4-3 2020 ATP Finals, London, round-robin: Medvedev bt Djokovic 6-3, 6-3 2020 ATP Cup, Sydney, semi-final: Djokovic bt Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 2019 Cincinnati, semi-final: Medvedev bt Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 2019 Monaco, quarter-final: Medvedev bt Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 2019 Australian Open, round of 16: Djokovic bt Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-3 2017 Eastbourne semi-final: Djokovic bt Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 2017 Davis Cup, World Group Round 1, Nis, Serbia: Djokovic bt Medvedev 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 ret Fast facts Novak Djokovic Age: 33 Height: 6ft 2in/1.88m World ranking: 1 prize money: $145,861,177 Career titles: 81 Grand Slam titles: 17 Australian Open best: Champion (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020) Coach: Marian Vajda, Goran Ivanisevic The world number one's chance of taking a record-extending ninth Australian Open crown looked in jeopardy just over a week ago when he suffered a potentially tournament-ending abdominal injury in the third round against Taylor Fritz.

But he battled back with the help of painkillers to win in five sets and his injury has improved remarkably since, despite not training between matches.

"This is the best I've felt in the entire tournament," said Djokovic after ending the dream run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev to reach his ninth Australian Open final.

"I could swing through the ball. No pain. The best match so far. Couldn't be better timing for me to play my best tennis." Never far from controversy -- such as when he launched the ill-fated Adria Tour at the height of the coronavirus pandemic last June -- an 18th Grand Slam singles title on Sunday would leave him just two behind the all-time record shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Path to the semi-final: 1st rd: bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 2nd rd: bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 3rd rd: bt Taylor Fritz (USA x27) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2 4th rd: bt Milos Raonic (CAN x14) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 Quarter-final: bt Alexander Zverev (GER x6) 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) Semi-final: bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Fast facts Daniil Medvedev Age: 25 Height: 6ft 6in/1.98m World ranking: 4 Prize money: $14,707,309 Career titles: 9 Grand Slam titles: 0 Australian Open best: Final (2021) Coach: Gilles Cervara Medvedev has the best form of any men's player over the past few months -- a 20-match winning streak dating back to November.

During Medvedev's flawless run he has won titles at the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals in London and the ATP Cup with Team Russia.

The Russian will move to second in the world rankings with a win on Sunday -- the first man other then Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic or Andy Murray to occupy a spot in top two since July 2005 when Lleyton Hewitt was ranked two, behind Federer. Will move to number three if he loses.

In his only previous Slam final at the 2019 US Open, came from two sets down to give Nadal a huge scare.

"I played against Rafa in this crazy US Open match," he said. "It's an experience that maybe, if we're going to have some crazy match (in the final), can turn some things for me and not against me." Path to the semi-final: 1st rd: bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 2nd rd: bt Roberto Carballes (ESP) 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 3rd rd: bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x28) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 4th rd: bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-3Quarter-final: bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) 7-5, 6-3, 6-2Semi-final: bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 6-4, 6-2, 7-5

Related Topics

USA Tennis World Russia Sydney London Paris Man Monaco Nis Cincinnati Serbia Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Money June July November Sunday 2017 2016 2015 2019 2020 Australian Open From Best Top Coach Andy Murray US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

11 hours ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

11 hours ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

11 hours ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.