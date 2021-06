Paris, June 10(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal meet for the 58th time on Friday in the semi-finals of the French Open.

AFP Sport looks at the numbers defining the rivalry which is now in its 15th year: Overall Djokovic leads 29-28 On clay Nadal leads 19-7 At French Open Nadal leads 7-1At all Grand SlamsNadal leads 10-6