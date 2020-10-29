UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Virtually Assures Year-end Top Ranking For Sixth Time

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:40 AM

Djokovic virtually assures year-end top ranking for sixth time

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Novak Djokovic virtually ensured equalling Pete Sampras's record of ending the year as world number one for the sixth time on Wednesday when he reached the Vienna ATP quarter-finals.

Djokovic defeated Croatia's Borna Coric 7-6 (13/11), 6-3 and will secure the year-end top spot as long as Rafael Nadal does not take a wild card into the Sofia event next month.

If the 33-year-old Serb wins the Vienna title on Sunday, he will make sure of the landmark regardless of whether or not Nadal plays in Bulgaria.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

