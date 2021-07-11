UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Wins 20th Grand Slam With Sixth Wimbledon Triumph

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam with sixth Wimbledon triumph

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a four-set victory over battling Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

The world number one triumphed 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level on 20 majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

His win also put him three-quarters of the way to the first Calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

