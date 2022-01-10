UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Wins Court Case, Australian Judge Orders Release From Detention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :World tennis number one Novak Djokovic won a shock victory in his bid to remain in Australia Monday, with a judge ordering his immediate release from immigration detention.

Judge Anthony Kelly abruptly ended days of legal wrangling, after the state dropped its decision to revoke the star's visa.

But a government lawyer warned Australia may yet use ministerial powers to order Djokovic's removal from the country, which would result in him being banned for three years.

With the Australian government facing a humiliating and high profile defeat, lawyer Christopher Tran informed the judge that immigration minister Alex Hawke may step in with executive powers.

"I'm instructed (the minister) will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation," he said.

