Djokovic wins deportation delay after Australia cancels visa

Melbourne, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic won a temporary reprieve in his deportation from Australia on Thursday, but is set to spend the night in an immigration detention facility as he fights to remain in the country.

The vaccine-sceptic Serbian was detained at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport having failed to "provide appropriate evidence" of double vaccination, or a medical exemption needed to enter the country.

Djokovic jetted into Australia on Wednesday hoping to defend his Australian Open crown and seal an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam title.

Instead of a champion's welcome, he was questioned at the airport overnight before having his visa revoked and being transferred to a Melbourne immigration detention facility pending deportation.

After an emergency online court appeal, a judge ordered that the controversial star would not be removed from Australia before Monday, when a final hearing is scheduled to begin.

With scarcely 10 days before the tournament, it remains far from clear that Djokovic will be able to play, even if he wins in court.

Judge Anthony Kelly warned that justice would move at its own pace through all necessary appeals. "The tail won't be wagging the dog here," he warned the star's lawyers.

- Wrong court - For months there had been speculation about whether Djokovic would play in the January 17-30 tournament, given Australia's rigid border rules.

The 34-year-old has refused to reveal his vaccination status, but has previously voiced opposition to being jabbed.

He has contracted Covid-19 at least once.

Then this week a jubilant Djokovic boasted on Instagram that he had scored an unexpected medical exemption to play.

That move prompted widespread outcry in Australia, where many residents have been unable to travel or welcome family from overseas for the last two years.

Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison -- under additional pressure from soaring Covid case numbers and the collapse of the once-excellent testing system -- defended revoking Djokovic's visa at the last minute.

"Rules are rules and there are no special cases," he said.

Officials did not say exactly what evidence Djokovic failed to present, but medical exemptions must be accompanied by details of a doctor's consultation and clear reasons for not getting the vaccine.

Rafael Nadal -- who like Djokovic and Roger Federer is stuck on a record-equalling 20 Grand Slam wins -- said his rival must face the consequences of not being vaccinated.

"He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences," the Spaniard said.

But Djokovic's treatment prompted fury among his fans and a fiercely worded rebuke from Serbia's president.

"What is not fair-play is the political witch hunt (being conducted against Novak), by everybody including the Australian Prime Minister pretending that the rules apply to all," said president Aleksandar Vucic.