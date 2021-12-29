Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney: organisers

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup in Sydney, organisers said on Wednesday, amid speculation about his vaccination status and whether he will defend his Australian Open title.

"World No.1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 ATP Cup. Team Serbia will now be led by world No.33 Dusan Lajovic," organisers said in a statement ahead of Saturday's start to the tournament.