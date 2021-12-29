UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Cup In Sydney: Organisers

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 02:40 PM

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney: organisers

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup in Sydney, organisers said on Wednesday, amid speculation about his vaccination status and whether he will defend his Australian Open title.

"World No.1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 ATP Cup. Team Serbia will now be led by world No.33 Dusan Lajovic," organisers said in a statement ahead of Saturday's start to the tournament.

Related Topics

World Sydney Serbia Australian Open From

Recent Stories

Decision to supply gas to fertilizer sector on pri ..

Decision to supply gas to fertilizer sector on priority commendable: Mian Zahid ..

8 minutes ago
 Yemeni Government Trying to Reopen Parliament Afte ..

Yemeni Government Trying to Reopen Parliament After 7-Year Hiatus - Official

10 minutes ago
 Putin Expresses Confidence in Further Constructive ..

Putin Expresses Confidence in Further Constructive Cooperation With Armenia

10 minutes ago
 Earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

Earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

11 minutes ago
 Pandemic Accelerates Use of Technology for Terrori ..

Pandemic Accelerates Use of Technology for Terrorist Propaganda - Russian Foreig ..

12 minutes ago
 Corporate sector earned Rs 929bln profit last year ..

Corporate sector earned Rs 929bln profit last year: Farrukh

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.