Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Serbia's Olympic Committee lambasted Australia's deportation of Novak Djokovic Sunday, calling the move a "scandalous decision" as it threw its support behind the top ranked tennis star.

"Despite this scandalous decision, we believe Novak came out as the winner again," the committee said in a post published online.

ljv-ds