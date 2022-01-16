Djokovic's Deportation 'scandalous': Serbian Olympic Committee
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 07:40 PM
Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Serbia's Olympic Committee lambasted Australia's deportation of Novak Djokovic Sunday, calling the move a "scandalous decision" as it threw its support behind the top ranked tennis star.
"Despite this scandalous decision, we believe Novak came out as the winner again," the committee said in a post published online.
