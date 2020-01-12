(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Novak Djokovic overpowered Rafael Nadal in leading Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup final Sunday, capping a perfect build up to his Australian Open title defence.

The world number two blasted the top-ranked Spaniard off court 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) after world number 10 Roberto Bautista Agut caned Serbian Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-1 in the other singles.

A fresh Djokovic returned to Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena for the deciding doubles but Nadal opted not to, with Feliciano Lopez partnering Pablo Carreno Busta.

But they proved no match for Djokovic and Viktor Troicki, who bounced back from a break down in the first set to romp home 6-3, 6-4.