UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DMX, Rap's Explosive, Tortured Star, Dies At 50

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:30 AM

DMX, rap's explosive, tortured star, dies at 50

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :DMX, the hardcore hip-hop star whose raw, snarling raps chronicled the struggles of the American street and his own inner pain, has died. He was 50 years old.

The rapper's longtime lawyer confirmed DMX's death to AFP, with a statement from his family saying the artist, born Earl Simmons, died after nearly a week on life support following a heart attack.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," the statement released Friday read, saying the rapper died at White Plains Hospital north of New York City, with loved ones by his side.

"He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," the statement read.

The rapper -- who reigned over the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits including "X Gon' Give It To Ya" and "Party Up" -- was among hip-hop's darkest yet most endearing stars.

He laid out his inner demons for the masses in gritty, hard-driving anthems, with a distinctive poetic vulnerability that gained him commercial and critical acclaim.

Raised in the New York suburb of Yonkers, the artist endured a grim childhood, growing up in housing projects with his mother and siblings where he suffered abuse.

Simmons was burdened with a reputation as a problem child, and shuffled in and out of homes for troubled boys for much of his youth.

At 14, he began struggling with addiction and entered a cycle of incarceration, both of which would persist throughout his life.

Even after achieving international celebrity for his artistry, DMX continued to have run-ins with the penal system, with charges including drug possession, animal cruelty, reckless driving, failure to pay child support and tax evasion.

Related Topics

Attack Died New York Family All From Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square i ..

9 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

10 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

10 hours ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.