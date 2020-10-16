UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DNA Leads Canadian Police To Suspect In Girl's 1984 Murder

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:40 AM

DNA leads Canadian police to suspect in girl's 1984 murder

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Canadian police announced Thursday that DNA evidence had led them to a now-deceased suspect in the 1984 murder of a nine-year-old girl, whose killing shocked the country and led to an innocent man's conviction.

Through the revolutionary technique of "genetic genealogy", which relies on DNA samples of sometimes distant relatives, investigators in Toronto said they had found the suspected killer of Christine Jessop.

The man was identified as Calvin Hoover, a neighborhood acquaintance of the girl's family who media reports said committed suicide in 2015.

"If he were alive today, the Toronto Police Service would arrest Calvin Hoover for the murder of Christine Jessop," Toronto Interim Police Chief James Ramer said.

Christine was kidnapped after leaving her home in the north Toronto area of Queensville on October 3, 1984.

The body of the girl, who was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death, was found months later in a field some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from where she was taken.

A neighbor of the Jessop family, Guy Paul Morin, was arrested in 1985 for Christine's killing and convicted of her killing after two trials.

However, subsequent advances in DNA testing technology led to his acquittal in 1995.

Authorities later paid him Can$1.25 million (US$940,000) in compensation over his wrongful conviction.

"I can say that I'm happy that there's closure for the Jessops' peace of mind," Morin told the CBC.

"It's something I was always expecting... The justice system failed me but science saved me." Genetic genealogy made headlines in 2018 after it was used to find the suspected "Golden State Killer," who has since pleaded guilty to 13 murders dating back to the mid-1970s in California.

DNA found at crime scenes was compared to the database at GEDmatch, a free genealogy website, which led investigators to the suspect's relatives and ultimately him.

Genetic genealogy has drawn criticism from the legal community over the absence of regulation for the investigative technique, which poses a problem for protecting personal data.

Related Topics

Murder Police Technology Suicide Toronto Man October 2015 2018 Gold Family Media From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

France registers record 30,000 new COVID-19 cases ..

8 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

10 hours ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

10 hours ago

Govt apprises Opposition to ensure SOPs before org ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.