SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A DNA study on ancient bones led by Australia's Curtin University has revealed animals' past genetic diversity on the country's Kangaroo Island and provided an insight into how to introduce species in the future.

The study unveiled on Monday was based on excavations and analysis of ancient fossil bones, with the aim to accurately identify species, establish a complete picture of past biodiversity, and help the conservation and restoration work.

The island, in the state of South Australia, is a renowned biodiversity hotspot and natural haven for some threatened as well as endemic species.

However, it has been continuously losing species richness in the past 200 years.

The researchers noted that it is essential to get a detailed picture of the extinct species population before the species should be introduced.

To know more about the species, for example, to clarify whether some species were unique to the island, the researchers analyzed around 2,000 bone fragments excavated from local cave.

Then they identified 33 species of bird, reptile, fish and mammal, including 10 which are extinct on the island currently.