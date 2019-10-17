UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Do The Swiss Have A 'magic Formula' For Government?

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:00 AM

Do the Swiss have a 'magic formula' for government?

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Stable governments, power-sharing, and a presidency that rotates seamlessly among parties every year -- it's no wonder Swiss governance is credited with having found a "magic formula".

As the country of 8.5 million people holds national elections on Sunday, here is an overview of how governance works in the wealthy Alpine nation.

- Lots of voting, low turnout - National elections to choose the 200 lawmakers who sit in the lower house and 46 senators are held every four years.

But Swiss voters also have the chance to express themselves multiple times a year through the country's direct democracy system.

Any initiative to modify the constitution that gathers 100,000 signatures is put to a popular vote, while 50,000 signatures are enough to call a referendum opposing a law voted by parliament.

The last time turnout passed 50 percent in parliamentary elections was 1975.

But voter participation on popular initiatives or referendums can be higher when the issues on the ballot capture public attention.

- 'Magic Formula' - Sunday's vote will decide the new parliament, but the executive branch, or Federal Council, will not be in place until December.

Under a tacit, decades-old agreement dubbed the "magic formula", the seven ministerial posts in the executive branch are shared among Switzerland's major parties.

The system ensures that the cabinet reflects views from across the political spectrum and the executive has generally remained unaffected by power-balance shifts in parliament.

Since its introduction in 1959, the formula maintained an identical government composition until 2003.

That year, the anti-immigration right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) demanded an additional seat to reflect its surging popularity.

Now the Federal Council counts two SVP representatives, two from the Socialist Party, two from the right-leaning Free Democratic Party and one from the centrist Christian Democrats.

Polls show that an alliance of parties that support bold action to address climate change could force their way into the council, in what would be a major pivot for Swiss governance.

- Decentralised system - Regardless of the makeup of the new national parliament, Switzerland's 26 cantonal governments will continue to retain substantial authority.

Each canton has its policies for education, religion, and police matters.

The cantons share decision-making with Bern on taxes, the judiciary, economy, social benefits and foreign policy.

Related Topics

Police Education Parliament Democracy Vote Bern Alliance Alpine Canton Switzerland December Democrats Sunday Christian From Government Cabinet Agreement Share Million

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

8 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

8 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

8 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

8 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

8 hours ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.