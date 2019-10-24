UrduPoint.com
'Do Your Own Job' Tuilagi Tells England Ahead Of New Zealand Semi-final

Thu 24th October 2019

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :England centre Manu Tuilagi accepts a World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in this weekend represents the "biggest game of our lives".

But the powerhouse midfielder said the lingering lesson of his best day in a Red Rose shirt seven years ago was that England could beat the All Blacks without playing "amazing" rugby.

Tuilagi's injury-blighted career, with groin problems repeatedly laying him low, means he has featured in just 38 Tests for England since a 2011 debut, albeit he has still scored 16 tries.

The highlight arguably came during England's last win over New Zealand, at Twickenham in 2012.

Having gone 15-0 up, England found their lead cut to just a point early in the second half only for Tuilagi to cap a brilliant display with the third of three England tries in eight minutes either side of the hour mark as the hosts surged to a 38-21 victory.

England have won just seven of their 41 Tests against New Zealand and many believe something extraordinary is needed to beat any All Blacks side, let alone one bidding for a third successive World Cup title as will be the case in Yokohama on Saturday.

But Tuilagi, recalling what went right for England seven years ago, believes the key to victory on Saturday is relatively straightforward.

"Everyone just doing their job, not doing anything amazing," he says.

"It was all about each player, 1 to 23, doing their job as well as they can. And that is exactly what we need to do this weekend, just focus on your own job and do it the best you can.

"Then the performance will take care of itself."

