DOAM To Hold Photographic Exhibition On Feb 5

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 01:20 PM

DOAM to hold photographic exhibition on Feb 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Museum, Department of Archeology & Museums (DOAM) will hold photographic exhibition on Feburary 5 to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

In the wake of marking Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, exhibition of paintings, photographs and Kashmiri crafts would be displayed to show their struggle for self-determination and freedom.

The exhibition was aimed at portraying unanimity with the Kashmiri people and highlight the miseries and catastrophic life being lived by Kashmiris, an official told APP the other day.

He said that the exhibition was also intended to mobilize the international community to play its due role to provide future to the Kashmiri people.

Through photographs they will show the stories of Kashmiri youth and Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK),he stated.

