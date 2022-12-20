UrduPoint.com

DOAM To Work On Ancient Gandhari Buddhist Manuscripts

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

DOAM to work on ancient Gandhari Buddhist manuscripts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :University of Sydney, Australia on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), National Heritage and Culture Division, Pakistan to work on ancient Buddhist scriptures of Gandhara.

From Australian side Dr. Mark Allon, Chairperson of the Department of the Indian Subcontinental Studies, University of Sydney, while from Pakistan side Dr. Abdul Azeem, Director General, Department of Archaeology and Museums, Islamabad signed the agreement. Fareena Mazhar, Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division was chief guest and Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Senior Joint Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division also attended the ceremony.

In the agreement, a five-year project for the conservation, housing, imaging, curation, scholarly access and publication of a collection of ancient Gandhari Buddhist birch bark manuscripts will be launched.

During this project, a conservation laboratory for conservation of ancient birch bark manuscripts will also be established at the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Islamabad. The laboratory will also provide training facilities and capacity building of museums in Pakistan.

After signing ceremony, Dr. Mark Allon delivered a lecture on ancient Buddhist scriptures of Gandhara written on birchbark. The lecture was attended by a large number of scholars, museum professionals and students of the Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Australia Sydney Taxila From Agreement Asia Housing

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

2 hours ago
 vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short ..

Vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short Film Contest

2 hours ago
 Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievem ..

Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievements of Air Cargo Centers

2 hours ago
 Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PI ..

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Cente ..

2 hours ago
 PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep serie ..

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep series 3-0

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in ..

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in Miran Shah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.