Doan Strikes Late As Freiburg Edge Lowly Hoffenheim

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Wolfsburg, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Freiburg's Japanese winger Ritsu Doan scored late to secure a 2-1 home win over under-pressure Hoffenheim on Sunday, lifting his side up to fourth in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig's 3-0 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday had pushed Freiburg out of the top four heading into the match.

Trying to keep on track for their first ever taste of Champions League football, Freiburg scored early through Maximilian Eggestein, who pounced on a loose ball after a swerving delivery from Vincenzo Grifo.

Hoffenheim hit back early in the second half thanks to a low drive from midfielder Angelo Stiller.

Hoffenheim defender Ozan Kabak picked up a second yellow card with six minutes remaining for throwing the ball away, handing Freiburg the advantage in the closing stages.

Doan took the initiative and scored in the 89th minute, threading the ball into the corner of the net to give the home side a valuable victory.

Frustrated Hoffenheim 'keeper Oliver Baumann said the red card was the "turning point", telling Sky "we simply can't end a match like this with ten men".

Hoffenheim's loss leaves them stranded alone at the bottom of the table on 19 points.

The struggling visitors have picked up just two points in their past 14 league fixtures, leaving them in danger of relegation for the first time since their promotion in 2008.

Freiburg host Juventus on Thursday in their Europa League last-16 clash, hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Later on Sunday, Werder Bremen host Leverkusen while Union Berlin can jump back up to third with a win away at Wolfsburg.

