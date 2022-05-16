UrduPoint.com

"Doctor Strange 2" Tops North American Box Office For 2nd Straight Weekend

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 02:10 PM

"Doctor Strange 2" tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Disney's presentation of Marvel's superhero film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" easily maintained its reign in North America, adding an estimated 61 million U.S. Dollars during its second weekend of release.

After 10 days on the big screen, the film has grossed 291.9 million dollars in North America for a global cume of 688.1 million dollars to date, according to studio figures released by measurement firm Comscore on Sunday.

Based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Doctor Strange, the blockbuster is the sequel to 2016's "Doctor Strange.

" Directed by Sam Raimi, the film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the title role, along with Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez.

In a distant second place, DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures' animated film "The Bad Guys" took in 6.9 million dollars on its fourth weekend for a North American total of 66.28 million dollars.

Rounding out the top three, Paramount Pictures' family-friendly film "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" brought in 4.55 million dollars on its sixth weekend, raising its cumulative total to 175.7 million dollars.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Doctor Rachel McAdams Benedict Cumberbatch Sunday 2016 Top Million

Recent Stories

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Co ..

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Covid damage

26 minutes ago
 China has favorable conditions to keep prices stab ..

China has favorable conditions to keep prices stable: spokesperson

26 minutes ago
 Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

26 minutes ago
 Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinform ..

Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinformation to Bioarms Conference - ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' ex ..

Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' export in 3 quarters

38 minutes ago
 One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.