UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctor To Give Update On Trump At 1900 GMT: W.House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Doctor to give update on Trump at 1900 GMT: W.House

Washington, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :White House physician Sean Conley will provide an update Monday at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Donald Trump's health condition, three days after the president was hospitalized with Covid-19.

The 74-year-old has been receiving treatment since Friday at Walter Reed military hospital just outside Washington, where doctors have been weighing whether to allow him to return to the White House.

Chief of staff Mark Meadows said earlier that a decision on a possible discharge was expected later on Monday.

Related Topics

Washington White House Trump

Recent Stories

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

40 minutes ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

41 minutes ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

55 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

55 minutes ago

Mexico unveils $14 bn investment plan to boost eco ..

55 minutes ago

'Cautious optimism' as conference pushes Libya pea ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.