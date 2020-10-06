Doctor to give update on Trump at 1900 GMT: W.House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :White House physician Sean Conley will provide an update Monday at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Donald Trump's health condition, three days after the president was hospitalized with Covid-19.

The 74-year-old has been receiving treatment since Friday at Walter Reed military hospital just outside Washington, where doctors have been weighing whether to allow him to return to the White House.

Chief of staff Mark Meadows said earlier that a decision on a possible discharge was expected later on Monday.