Doctor who first warned of China virus dies of it: hospital

Beijing, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :A Chinese doctor who was among the first to raise a public alarm about the deadly new coronavirus outbreak died of the infection early on Friday, his hospital announced.

Opthalmologist Li Wenliang passed away from the infection at 2:58 am, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a post on its verified account on Chinese social media platform Weibo.