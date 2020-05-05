UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctor Who Treated First US COVID Patient Fears Second Wave

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:50 AM

Doctor who treated first US COVID patient fears second wave

Washington, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The doctor who treated the first COVID-19 patient in the United States said Monday he fears a second outbreak of the disease when lockdown measures are lifted.

George Díaz's first patient, diagnosed in January in Washington state, has already recovered after receiving remdesivir, an experimental drug that the US approved on Friday for emergency use.

While he feels encouraged by this anti-viral, Diaz emphasized that isolation to avoid contagion remains the "most effective" treatment for COVID-19 right now.

Since that first case in January, the US has overtaken all other countries to have by far the highest caseload -- about 1.2 million -- as well as the most deaths, around 69,000.

Despite forecasts of a worsening death toll, some states are already reopening to try to ease the economic strain of shelter-in-place orders that have put more than 30 million Americans out of work in six weeks.

"What worries me is that when the economy starts to reopen, we are going to see a second outbreak that is perhaps as big as the first, and the first one was very difficult for us and for the whole world," Díaz told reporters during a video meeting organized by the State Department.

"And more than anything, I am concerned that I don't know if we are going to have the resources to handle a second outbreak," he added.

Remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences, was shown in a major clinical trial to shorten the time to recovery in some coronavirus patients.

Diaz said that, pending development of a vaccine, remdesivir appears to act against the virus, but he cautioned that the drug must be used very wisely.

It should not be a crutch for people to say, "'I can now do whatever I want because we have a treatment.' No," Diaz warned.

They must continue to follow guidance on social distancing, he said.

Related Topics

World Washington Doctor United States Turkish Lira January All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople supports ca ..

5 hours ago

Lebanese President supports call to pray for huamn ..

5 hours ago

Campaign launched under Sheikha Fatima&#039;s patr ..

6 hours ago

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

7 hours ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

7 hours ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.