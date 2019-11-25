UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Fear Assange 'could Die' In UK Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:00 AM

Doctors fear Assange 'could die' in UK jail

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 60 doctors wrote an open letter published Monday saying they feared Julian Assange's health was so bad that the WikiLeaks founder could die inside a top-security British jail.

The 48-year-old Australian is still fighting a US bid to extradite him from Britain on charges filed under the Espionage Act that could see him given a sentence of up to 175 years in a US prison.

In the letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, Britain's interior minister, the doctors call for Assange to be moved from Belmarsh prison in southeast London to a university teaching hospital.

They based their assessment on "harrowing eyewitness accounts" of his October 21 court appearance in London and a November 1 report by Nils Melzer, the United Nations special rapporteur on torture.

The independent UN rights expert said Assange's "continued exposure to arbitrariness and abuse may soon end up costing his life".

Assange used WikiLeaks to publish classified military and diplomatic files in 2010 about US bombing campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq that proved highly embarrassing to the US government.

"We write this open letter, as medical doctors, to express our serious concerns about the physical and mental health of Julian Assange," the doctors said in their 16-page open letter.

- 'Medical situation...urgent' - They said they had "concerns about Mr Assange's fitness" to go through the full extradition hearing, which is set for February.

"Mr Assange requires urgent expert medical assessment of both his physical and psychological state of health," the wrote.

"Any medical treatment indicated should be administered in a properly equipped and expertly staffed university teaching hospital (tertiary care).

"Were such urgent assessment and treatment not to take place, we have real concerns, on the evidence currently available, that Mr Assange could die in prison. The medical situation is thereby urgent. There is no time to lose." The doctors are from the United States, Australia, Britain, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Sri Lanka, Poland.

At his first appearance in public for six months, in a court hearing last month, Assange seemed frail.

He also appeared confused whenever he was asked to talk at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

He seemed to have difficulties recalling his birth date, and at the end of the hearing told District Judge Vanessa Baraitser that he had not understood what had happened in court.

He also complained about the conditions in which he was being kept in Belmarsh.

It was his first public appearance since being dramatically dragged from Ecuador's embassy in April.

Swedish prosecutors said last Tuesday they had dropped their investigation into a 2010 rape allegation, even though they found the plaintiff's claim "credible".

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan Australia United Nations Sri Lanka Interior Minister Jail Iraq Germany London Italy Ecuador Poland United States Sweden February April May October November From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Suroor bin Mohammed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Oma ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways first foreign airline to operate fl ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Montenegro revie ..

11 hours ago

Dubai economy grows 2.1 pc in H1 2019

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.