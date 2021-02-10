UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors On Strike In Bolivia To Force Coronavirus Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

Doctors on strike in Bolivia to force coronavirus lockdown

La Paz, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Health care workers in Bolivia's region worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic began a 48-hour strike on Tuesday to demand a lockdown to battle the rise in infections.

Emergency services and hospitals attending Covid-19 patients are not striking but all other specialist medical care has been suspended, said Luis Aguilera, the region's medical college president.

"Our leaders have not listened to the request to reduce the Covid-19 epidemiological curve," said Aguilera, who is demanding a region-wide lockdown.

He complained that current restrictions weren't working "because the people don't want to change their behavior, they're not respecting the rules.

" Hundreds of health care workers took to the streets to demand action.

There are fears that measures such as the use of face masks, washing of hands and social distancing are become less frequent.

Santa Cruz is the most populous and prosperous region in Bolivia. Despite it having the largest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country, its economic activity, businesses and public transport remain almost fully open.

Bolivia has recorded almost 230,000 cases and more than 10,800 deaths from Covid-19 amongst its 11.5 million population.

Santa Cruz has registered almost 80,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Bolivia All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

1 hour ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

1 hour ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

1 hour ago

Emirati 'Hope' probe nears Mars

1 hour ago

Hope Probe an example of will of Emiratis, Arabs: ..

2 hours ago

Desperate search for survivors after India glacier ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.