Doctors, physicians contribution to British society made Pakistan proud of in comity of nations: PHC Zakaria

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said that doctors and physicians of Pakistani heritage had achieved great successes in their respective fields and made Pakistan proud of in the comity of nations.

He was addressing the Association of Pakistani Physicians of Northern Europe (APPNE) as the chief guest and patron of the organization in Manchester the other day, said a statement issued by PHC London on Monday.

He APPNE president felicitated Dr Amir Burney, office bearers and members on organizing the first APPNE annual event.

He commended the significant contribution of doctors and physicians of Pakistani heritage to the British society, particularly to the national health service of the UK.

Zakaria interacted with a large number of Pakistani community from Manchester and its vicinity.

He said 1.5 million vibrant Pakistani diaspora serves as a strong bridge between the two countries.

He acknowledged the outstanding work of the community in promoting the true image of Pakistan in the UK and worldwide.

Giving an overview of Pakistan, the high commissioner said the economy of the country was on an upward trajectory as reported by international financial institutions and credible global publications.

Similarly, tourism and related investments were witnessing exponential growth in Pakistan, he informed.

He said since the global economic gravity was shifting towards Asia, Pakistan was poised to become the regional economic hub by virtue of its strategic geographic location and flagship project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He invited the Pakistani diaspora and UK investors to take advantage of the lucrative business and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Remembering the affected people of recent devastating floods in the UK, the high commissioner appreciated the community's assistance extended to those in need.

He also offered sympathies and condolences to the victim families of coronavirus.

He particularly mentioned the plight of over eight million Kashmiris under siege of Indian occupational forces since August 5, 2019.

He said their unspeakable sufferings remained unreported due to complete cut off from the outside world.

Their sufferings had not just started since August 5, but the Kashmiri Muslims had been suffering for over seven decades, he added.

He said, "Let us not forget them amidst other challenges that have attracted the world attention from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Jammu and Kashmir under Indian occupation." On this occasion, the high commissioner announced that Pakistan High Commission (PHC) would sponsor a bursary for urdu studies at the University of Manchester.

He said Urdu was the fourth most spoken language in the United Kingdom of which a significant number reside in Manchester.

With a view to enhancing community relations and assisting the work of public services in Manchester, this bursary would enable a selected public service employee to study Urdu at the University of Manchester, he elaborated.

Zakaria commended the work and efforts of Shiraz Ali from the University of Manchester, Dr John Morley, Director of University-wide Language Programme and Dr Justyna Drobnik Rogers, for the promotion of Urdu in the UK.

He assured that the PHC would continue to engage with the university for the promotion of Urdu language in the UK.

The high commissioner also appreciated the positive contribution of Pakistan's renowned poet Amjad islam Amjad who attended the gathering, for promoting Urdu and Pakistani culture abroad.

APPNE President Dr Amir Burney briefed the gathering that the association was launched last year with the objective to bring doctors and physicians at one platform to work in a coordinated and coherent manner.

He thanked High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria for his guidance and valuable support.