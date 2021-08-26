UrduPoint.com

Doctors Warn Over Dangerous Viral Milk Crate Challenge

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:50 AM

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Health experts warned that people should not attempt the latest viral challenge, walking over a pyramid of precariously balanced milk crates.

TikTok and other social media sites have been flooded in recent days by videos of people in the United States and beyond trying, and mostly failing, the climb the crates.

Most videos end with what looks like a painful fall onto the collapsing crates, or the ground, as onlookers film on their phones in what some dubbed an event in the "Hood Olympics." "You're at risk for... hitting your head and getting a head bleed," said Dr. Chad Cannon, an emergency room doctor at the University of Kansas Health System.

If "you land on the milk crate, you will break your back and be paralyzed." Baltimore City Health pointed out that hospitals are already under strain from the pandemic.

"With Covid-19 hospitalizations rising around the country, please check with your local hospital to see if they have a bed available for you, before attempting the #milkcratechallenge," the official account tweeted.

While the hashtag was readily searchable on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, searches on TikTok returned no results.

"This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines.

Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok's top priority," the search result page said.

The videos -- and photographs of some appalling injuries -- were reminiscent of an earlier internet sensation that had doctors tearing their hair out.

The 2018 Tide Pod Challenge saw young people biting into a liquid laundry detergent packets.

Some social media users pointed out the likelihood that not all of those appearing in these videos in the United States would get free medical treatment.

"People doing this like they have the best health insurance" tweeted @ogmike.

Others contrasted the willingness of people to attempt something so patently dangerous with the attitude to getting a coronavirus jab that has proven safe and effective.

"You'll do the milk crate challenge but won't get the vaccine. Got it," quipped 'Star Trek' actor George Takei.

Just over half of Americans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, despite the shots being free and widely available.

Opposition to the jabs is driven by politics, distrust of government and antipathy towards science, and is particularly acute in poorer, more conservative parts of the country.

Related Topics

Internet Film And Movies Social Media Twitter Doctor Young George Baltimore Chad United States May 2018 Olympics Event All From Government Best Top Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

3 hours ago
 UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

9 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

11 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.