UrduPoint.com

Documentary On Life Of Young Pakistani Scholars Wins Second Prize In China

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Documentary on life of young Pakistani scholars wins second prize in China

BEIJING, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :A documentary made on the life of two young Pakistani scholars based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of China has won the second prize among around 65,000 documentaries.

The documentary produced by Hangzhou Culture, Radio and Television (HCRT), focused on two young and talented Pakistani researchers from Hangzhou Science and Technology Innovation Center, Zhejiang University.

Dr Yousaf and Dr Ali, who are based in Hangzhou are committed to innovative research on green energy technologies and their application in the industry. They wish to solve the energy crises in Pakistan through their research experience in solar cells and batteries.

Dr Yousaf and Dr Ali recently moved from Peking University (QS Ranking 18) to Zhejiang University (QS Ranking 45). Previously, both of them have shared working and study history in the best universities in Pakistan such as the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, the University of the Punjab, and the University of Management and Technology Lahore, Pakistan.

Both of them have an excellent background not only distinguished in studies, but also in sports. For the last several years, they are also hosting Pakistani youth in Beijing through the collaboration with Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

They are the real role model for the young Pakistani generation, who progressed from small villages and became the shining stars of Pakistan in the international community.

Talking to APP, Dr Ali informed that they were presenting a positive image of Pakistan in the Chinese community through their competitive efforts in research with accomplishments of many research projects and publishing high-quality research papers in top journals.

"At the same time, we are also presenting the colorful and attractive culture of our country and bringing both the Chinese and Pakistani nations closer," he added.

The documentary presents the work and life of the two young doctors. Their practical experience of high-class development and common prosperity demonstration in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province from multiple angles is captured.

The two scholars visited the Kabbadi Stadium where Hangzhou will host the 19th Asian Games.

Dr Ali said, "We feel excited to see the Kabaddi stadium in Hangzhou as Kabaddi is the traditional sport in Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore University Of The Punjab Technology Sports China Kabaddi Young Hangzhou Beijing Same University Of Engineering And Technology TV From Industry Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on ..

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on PM Shehbaz

3 minutes ago
 PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood ..

PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood-affected communities in Baloc ..

11 minutes ago
 PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside ..

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside power corridors: Aitzaz

51 minutes ago
 Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police cust ..

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police custody

2 hours ago
 TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collab ..

TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collaboration with BTW

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.