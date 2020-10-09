UrduPoint.com
Documents Suggest Virus Was Downplayed At Austria Resort

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

Documents suggest virus was downplayed at Austria resort

Vienna, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Official communications and minutes of meetings seen by AFP suggest authorities in the Austrian state of Tyrol downplayed a notorious coronavirus outbreak in one of its ski resorts in March.

Ischgl, known for its lively apres-ski scene, was at the centre of an outbreak of the coronavirus in Tyrol in which more than 6,000 tourists from 45 countries say they became infected.

State officials have repeatedly said that no mistakes were made in handling the outbreak in Ischgl, one of Austria's most lucrative and prestigious ski resorts, and that authorities acted correctly according to the information they had at the time.

The public prosecutor's department in Tyrol is investigating the events at the resort and has declined to comment publicly on the probe.

However, AFP has seen documents regarding the outbreak which run to thousands of pages of messages and emails between officials as well as minutes of meetings.

One of the most damning passages concerns Ischgl's Kitzloch bar.

On March 7, a bartender there tested positive for the virus, making him the first case to be confirmed at the resort.

The next morning, Anita Luckner-Hornischer, an official with the Tyrol medical authority, is quoted in the minutes of the state's crisis management team as saying: "Probably we can expect many cases in connection with the bar." However, just hours afterwards the state of Tyrol sent out a press release with a different message through its public relations department, which had taken over all of the state's communications relating to the virus.

"A transmission of the virus onto the guests of the bar is, from a medical point of view, rather unlikely," Luckner-Hornischer is quoted as saying in the press release.

As in other apres-ski bars in the tiny Alpine village where about 10,000 tourists were staying at the time, Kitzloch was so crammed that staff blew whistles to make their way through the crowds, passing tourists playing games in which they spat ping pong balls out of their mouths into other guests' drinks.

The bar was only closed once all Kitzloch staff had tested positive for the virus, but elsewhere in the village, thousands of unwitting tourists continued skiing and partying.

