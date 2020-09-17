UrduPoint.com
Dodgers Become First To Clinch Spot In Postseason

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:20 AM

Dodgers become first to clinch spot in postseason

Los Angeles, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor hit solo home runs Wednesday as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 7-5 to become the first team to clinch a spot in MLB's expanded playoffs.

The win, in the rubber match of a three-game series, increased the 35-15 Dodgers' won-loss lead on the Padres to 3 1/2 games in the National League West standings.

The Dodgers scored runs against five of the nine San Diego pitchers. Left-handed reliever Adam Kolarek earned the win by pitching two-thirds scoreless innings at PETCO stadium in San Diego.

Right-hander Dustin May entered the game in the third inning and held the Padres to three runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers took the lead for good in the third when Max Muncy belted a tie-breaking RBI double off Joey Lucchesi and Will Smith followed with a single to drive in another run and made it 3-1. Smith finished with three RBIs.

Los Angeles broke it open with three runs in the fifth. Taylor scored the Dodgers' final run with a homer off Garrett Richards to lead off the sixth, making it 7-1.

