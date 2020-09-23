Dodgers clinch 8th straight NL West crown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Los Angeles Dodgers blasted aside the Oakland Athletics 7-2 to clinch an eighth consecutive National League West title on Tuesday.

The Dodgers, chasing a first World Series title since 1988, overpowered the Athletics with home runs from Max Muncy, Chris Taylor, A.J. Pollock and Corey Seager at an empty Dodger Stadium.

The result, combined with San Diego's defeat to the Los Angeles Angels, ensured the Dodgers topped the NL West once again.

It also gives the Dodgers the number one seeding heading into the National League playoffs. The Los Angeles powerhouses are hoping to end a 32-year wait for a World Series crown after several recent near-misses.

The Dodgers lost in both the 2017 and 2018 World Series, and made an early exit in the playoffs last year to eventual winners the Washington Nationals.

Elsewhere Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves wrapped up a third straight National League East title with an 11-1 rout of the Marlins.

Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs in a one-sided victory for the Braves, who saw pitcher Bryse Wilson toss five scoreless innings.

"This is different," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "I'm proud of how they handled this whole situation over the past few months. Everything about this year is different, but we're the champs. It's hard to do that once, let alone we've had three in a row here." In Cleveland, Jose Ramirez smashed a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Indians a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox and clinch a postseason berth.

The Chicago Cubs meanwhile secured their postseason ticket despite losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs advanced after Washington swept the Philadelphia Phillies in their double-header.

This year's Major League Baseball season was reduced to 60 games following a delay to the start of the campaign caused by the coronavirus pandemic.