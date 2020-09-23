UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dodgers Clinch 8th Straight NL West Crown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Dodgers clinch 8th straight NL West crown

Los Angeles, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Los Angeles Dodgers blasted aside the Oakland Athletics 7-2 to clinch an eighth consecutive National League West title on Tuesday.

The Dodgers, chasing a first World Series title since 1988, overpowered the Athletics with home runs from Max Muncy, Chris Taylor, A.J. Pollock and Corey Seager at an empty Dodger Stadium.

The result, combined with San Diego's defeat to the Los Angeles Angels, ensured the Dodgers topped the NL West once again.

It also gives the Dodgers the number one seeding heading into the National League playoffs. The Los Angeles powerhouses are hoping to end a 32-year wait for a World Series crown after several recent near-misses.

The Dodgers lost in both the 2017 and 2018 World Series, and made an early exit in the playoffs last year to eventual winners the Washington Nationals.

Elsewhere Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves wrapped up a third straight National League East title with an 11-1 rout of the Marlins.

Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs in a one-sided victory for the Braves, who saw pitcher Bryse Wilson toss five scoreless innings.

"This is different," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "I'm proud of how they handled this whole situation over the past few months. Everything about this year is different, but we're the champs. It's hard to do that once, let alone we've had three in a row here." In Cleveland, Jose Ramirez smashed a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Indians a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox and clinch a postseason berth.

The Chicago Cubs meanwhile secured their postseason ticket despite losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs advanced after Washington swept the Philadelphia Phillies in their double-header.

This year's Major League Baseball season was reduced to 60 games following a delay to the start of the campaign caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

World Washington Los Angeles Homer Oakland Cleveland Pittsburgh San Diego Philadelphia Atlanta Chicago 2017 2018 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Global coalition for COVID-19 immunisat ..

11 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 September 202 ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Rashid bin Humaid Al Nu ..

9 hours ago

Global practices with highest international standa ..

10 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.