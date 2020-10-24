Dodgers down Rays to edge ahead in World Series

(@FahadShabbir)

Arlington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 to take a two games to one lead in the World Series on Friday.

Justin Turner and Austin Barnes hit home runs and pitcher Walker Buehler gave up just one run, striking out 10 in six stellar innings for the Dodgers -- who are bidding to end a 32-year Major League Baseball title drought.

The Rays, seeking the first World Series title in franchise history, will try to bounce back in game four on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, where the best-of-seven World Series is being played on neutral ground after a regular season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.