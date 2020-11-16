Dodgers legend Lasorda in intensive care: team

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, who led the franchise to two World Series titles during a 20-year reign as skipper, has been hospitalised in California, the team said Sunday.

The Dodgers said the 93-year-old Hall of Famer had been hospitalised near his home in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.

"Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County," the team said.

"Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably.

The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time." Lasorda, who managed the Dodgers to World Series wins in 1981 and 1988, retired as Dodgers manager in 1996, roughly a month after suffering a heart attack in June of that year.

Four years later, Lasorda emerged from retirement to lead the United States baseball team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where the US defeated Cuba to win the gold medal.

Lasorda remains the only man to manage both World Series and Olympic baseball champions.