UrduPoint.com

Dodgers Overpower Giants 9-2 To Level MLB Playoff Series

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 11:10 AM

Dodgers overpower Giants 9-2 to level MLB playoff series

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The Los Angeles Dodgers offense bounced back Saturday in a 9-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants that saw the reigning World Series champions level their Major League Baseball series.

One day after they were shut out by the Giants in game one of the best-of-five National League division series, the Dodgers responded to give themselves a chance to close out the series in two games in Los Angeles.

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias shut down the Giants -- and helped his own cause with a run-batted-in-single.

Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock produced two-run doubles as the Dodgers blew open a close game in the sixth inning.

It was a statement in San Francisco for the Dodgers, who notched 106 regular-season games but still had to play a wild card game to earn the right to face the Giants -- who won the National League West division with 107 regular-season wins.

"It was a lot," Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts said of having to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild card game then immediately face their NL West rivals.

"Emotions ran high through the wild card game, that was a crazy game in itself. Usually you need a little time to reset -- we only had a day.

"But each game, you've got to take it one game at a time," Betts added. "And we were able to pull one out today." Urias struck out five and walked one over five innings, giving up one run on three hits. He also singled in a run in the second inning to give the Dodgers the lead before Betts drove in another run.

San Francisco responded in the bottom half of the inning, when Urias issued a leadoff walk to Wilmer Flores who would score on a sacrifice fly from Donovan Solano.

It remained 2-1 heading into the sixth inning, when Trea Turner doubled to lead off the inning for the Dodgers, and after Justin Turner struck out, Will Smith walked to chase Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman after 5 1/3 innings.

The bases were loaded when Bellinger, who struck out in his first two at bats, stepped to the plate and belted a pitch from reliever Dominic Leone into the left center field gap for a two-run double.

Pollock followed with another two-run double and the Dodgers were off -- out-scoring San Francisco 7-1 over the final four innings.

"It's great to win one on the road," Betts said.

- 'Keep them off balance' - The Atlanta Braves did the same in Milwaukee, where Max Fried pitched six strong innings and Austin Riley homered in a 3-0 victory over the Brewers that leveled their NL division series at one game apiece.

The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in each of the last three innings, but the Braves bullpen held on to send the best-of-five National League division series back to Atlanta tied at one game apiece.

Fried gave up three hits and struck out nine without surrendering a walk.

Willy Adames hit a two-out double off Fried in the sixth, but Fried struck out Eduardo Escobar to end the danger.

"It's a really good team over there, so you just want to try to stay on top and keep them off balance," Fried said.

Atlanta took a 2-0 lead in the third inning off The Braves pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

Jorge Soler hit a one-out double and scored on Freddie Freeman's single to right.

Ozzie Albies drove in Freeman with a double and the Braves made it 3-0 in the sixth when Riley belted a solo homer.

Related Topics

World Road San Francisco Brandon Los Angeles Flores Same Lead Homer Austin Milwaukee St. Louis Atlanta Will Smith Turkish Lira From Top

Recent Stories

October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for ..

October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for Prophet&#039;s birthday

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Con ..

Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai in November

10 hours ago
 Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President ..

Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President Sikandar Hayat

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.