Dodgers Rally To Beat Braves In Game Seven To Reach World Series

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:40 AM

Dodgers rally to beat Braves in game seven to reach World Series

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Cody Bellinger belted the go-ahead home run and Mookie Betts made another eye-popping defensive play as the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to their third World Series in the last four years with a 4-3 game-seven victory over the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers will take on the American League champions Tampa Bay Rays, who won their own game seven Saturday in San Diego, beating the Houston Astros 4-2.

The first game of the 2020 World Series is Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

