Dodgers rebound to push Rays to brink of World Series elimination

Arlington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from a crushing defeat to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Sunday and move within one victory of their first World Series title in 32 years.

Joc Pederson and Max Muncy homered for the Dodgers and star pitcher Clayton Kershaw got the win as the Dodgers took a three-games-to-two lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

After coming up agonizingly short in 2017 and 2018, the Dodgers can seal their first World Series win since 1988 with a victory in game six on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Rays, seeking the first World Series title in club history, were coming off a stunning 8-7 walkoff win in game four that knotted the series at two games apiece.

On Tuesday they'll be trying to extend the series to a deciding seventh game.