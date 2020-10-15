UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dodgers Ride Epic First Inning To 15-3 Victory Over Braves

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:50 AM

Dodgers ride epic first inning to 15-3 victory over Braves

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Los Angeles Dodgers erupted for a record-setting 11 runs in the first inning on the way to a 15-3 rout of the Atlanta Braves in game three of Major League Baseball's National League Championship Series.

The Braves cut the deficit in the best-of-seven series in Arlington, Texas, to 2-1 in historic style.

Max Muncy's grand slam was the Dodgers' third of the first inning, capping the highest-scoring half-inning in post-season history.

The Braves were on the wrong side of the prior record also, surrendering 10 runs in one inning of game five of the NL division series against the St. Louis Cardinals last year.

The Dodgers, buoyed by a late surge that saw them come up just short in an 8-7 loss to the Braves on Tuesday, came out firing.

Mookie Betts led off the game with an infield single on the first pitch from Atlanta starter Kyle Wright.

Corey Seager belted a double off Wright's second pitch of the game to score Betts.

Wright had retired two batters when Will Smith's double scored Seager.

Joc Pederson and Edwin Rios homered on back-to-back pitches, Pederson's blast to left center field scoring three.

Wright walked Chris Taylor before he was replaced by Grant Dayton -- who surrendered a run-scoring single to Seager and loaded the bases to set the stage for Muncy's 435-foot blast to center field.

The three homers were also a record for a first inning in a playoff game -- and tied the record for most in any inning of a post-season contest.

The Dodgers weren't done. Bellinger led off the second inning with a homer, and Seager sparked an three-run third with a lead-off home run as Los Angeles made it 15-0 before Cristian Pache's solo homer down the left field line to open the bottom of the third pulled one run back for the Braves.

Atlanta would tack on two more runs in the ninth, but it was out of reach by then.

The Dodgers' five homers in the first three innings were the most in the first three innings of a post-season game.

All nine Dodgers batters had notched a hit by the third inning -- and Seager had three.

The Dodgers will try to level the series on Thursday in game four, when they expect to have ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the mound after he was a late scratch from game two with back spasms.

The winner of the series will take on either the Tampa Bay Rays or the Houston Astros in the World Series.

The Rays led their American League Championship Series 3-0 with a chance to complete a sweep of the Astros in game four later Wednesday in San Diego.

Related Topics

Firing World Los Angeles Arlington Homer Dayton San Diego St. Louis Tampa Houston Atlanta Will Smith Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Instead of being scared, let us discuss what makes ..

7 hours ago

Minister of human rights meets delegation of menta ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

9 hours ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

9 hours ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

10 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.