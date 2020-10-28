UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dodgers Star Turner Withdrawn From World Series Game After Covid Test

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

Dodgers star Turner withdrawn from World Series game after Covid test

Arlington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner was withdrawn midway through his team's World Series-clinching victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19, Major League Baseball confirmed.

The veteran third baseman exited the Dodgers 3-1 win in Arlington midway through the game after the team were informed of a positive test result, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

It was the first positive test to hit Major League Baseball since the league's pandemic-shortened season relocated to a secure bubble for the playoffs.

"It's a bittersweet night for us," Manfred said afterwards. "We're glad to be done. I do think it's a great accomplishment for our players to get this season completed.

"Obviously we're concerned when any of our players test positive. We learned during the game that Justin was a positive.

"He was immediately isolated to prevent spread."ESPN reported that the drama arose after a Covid-19 test carried out on Monday had come back inconclusive.

A further test taken earlier on Tuesday returned a positive case, prompting to order the league to remove Turner from the game.

Related Topics

World Los Angeles Arlington Tampa From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 October 2020

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

10 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

10 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

10 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.