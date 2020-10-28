Dodgers star Turner withdrawn from World Series game after Covid test

Arlington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner was withdrawn midway through his team's World Series-clinching victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19, Major League Baseball confirmed.

The veteran third baseman exited the Dodgers 3-1 win in Arlington midway through the game after the team were informed of a positive test result, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

It was the first positive test to hit Major League Baseball since the league's pandemic-shortened season relocated to a secure bubble for the playoffs.

"It's a bittersweet night for us," Manfred said afterwards. "We're glad to be done. I do think it's a great accomplishment for our players to get this season completed.

"Obviously we're concerned when any of our players test positive. We learned during the game that Justin was a positive.

"He was immediately isolated to prevent spread."ESPN reported that the drama arose after a Covid-19 test carried out on Monday had come back inconclusive.

A further test taken earlier on Tuesday returned a positive case, prompting to order the league to remove Turner from the game.