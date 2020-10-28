Dodgers World Series victories in brief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Arlington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :A look at the Dodgers' seven World Series titles after their 2020 triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays: 1955: Brooklyn Dodgers beat New York Yankees 4-3 The Dodgers finally broke through for a victory over the Yankees in their sixth World Series clash in 15 years. The Yankees won the first two games, but the Dodgers won the next three in Brooklyn, finally sealing the victory with a 2-0 game seven win.

1959: Los Angeles Dodgers beat Chicago White Sox 4-2 The Dodgers captured their second World Series title in their second season in LA. Games three, four and five were played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, before crowds of more than 90,000.

1963: Los Angeles Dodgers beat New York Yankees 4-0 Sandy Koufax struck out a then-World Series 15 Yankees in game one to launch the Dodgers toward a sweep. The Dodgers used just four pitchers in the Series, Koufax, Don Drysdale, Johnny Podres and Ron Perranoski in the dominant victory in which the Yankees never led at any point in any game.

1965: Los Angeles Dodgers beat Minnesota Twins 4-3 Sandy Koufax did not pitch in game one because of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur. Don Drysdale started in his place and gave up seven runs in 2 2/3 innings. When manager Walter Alston came to the mound to replace him, Drysdale said, "I bet right now you wish I was Jewish, too." Koufax returned on two days' rest to shut out the Twins in game seven.

1981: Los Angeles Dodgers beat New York Yankees 4-2 The 11th World Series meeting between the Dodgers and Yankees capped a season split into two halves because of a players' strike.

The Dodgers had come up empty in four World Series appearances since 1965, and the victory came in the final season that Steve Garvey Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Ron Cey played together. In the season that "Fernandomania" gripped LA, Fernando Valenzuela struggled to a complete-game victory in game three, despite surrendering four runs, nine hits and walking seven.

1988: Los Angeles Dodgers beat Oakland Athletics 4-1 The Dodgers were heavy underdogs against the Athletics, but seized the initiative in a game one that featured Kirk Gibson, hobbled by leg injuries, coming off the bench to hit a game-winning two-run pinch-hit home run. The five-game victory was one of the biggest upsets in World Series history.

2020: Los Angeles Dodgers beat Tampa Bay Rays 4-2Three-time Cy Young Award-winner Clayton Kershaw posted game-one and game-five wins as the Dodgers held off the upstart Rays to come out on top after enduring disappointment in 2017 and 2018 World Series appearances.

Corey Seager -- who batted .400 with two home runs and five runs-batted-in, including the go-ahead run in the deciding game six -- gained Series MVP honors at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where the series was played on neutral ground for the first time in modern baseball because of the coronavirus pandemic.