Yanqing, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :British skier Dave Ryding's route to the men's Olympic slalom on Wednesday is anything but conventional -- he learned to ski while dodging sheep droppings on a dry slope in northwest England.

But the 35-year-old finds himself in the unlikely position of being one of the main contenders for a medal at the Beijing Games, on the back of a historic World Cup victory in Kitzbuehel last month he described as "nuts".

His shock win in Austria was Britain's first on the circuit, a timely boost for a racer who has truly experienced the ups and downs of a career that has come a long way from that dry slope in Pendle, Lancashire.

"It didn't used to have fences around it and it's on a hill and it's full of sheep," Ryding said.

"Sometimes the sheep would run across as you were training and you would have to wait for them.

"They would just wander across and do their business when we weren't there.

"A rainy night and you would get a lot of splatters. It was horrible."Ryding didn't start ski race training on snow until he was 21. Rarely can there have been such an inauspicious start to a skiing career, but the Briton did not allow that to deter him.