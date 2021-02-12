UrduPoint.com
Dollar Changes Hands Around 104.75 Yen Level In Early Deals In Tokyo

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

TOKYO, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The U.S. Dollar changed hands around the 104.75 Yen level in early deals in Tokyo on Friday.

As markets opened here, the dollar was quoted at 104.75-76 yen compared with 104.69-79 yen at 5 p.m. on Thursday in New York.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.2130-2130 Dollars and 127.06-07 yen against 1.2127-2137 dollars and 127.00-10 yen in late Thursday afternoon trade in New York.

