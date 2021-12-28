UrduPoint.com

Dolphins Beat Saints To Move Into NFL Playoff Position

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:00 AM

Dolphins beat Saints to move into NFL playoff position

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Miami's Tua Tagovailoa threw for 198 yards and a touchdown Monday to spark the Dolphins to a 20-3 triumph at New Orleans, stretching their win streak to seven games.

The Dolphins had lost seven games in a row before starting their victory run, during which Tagovailoa has completed an NFL-best 74 percent of his passes.

"The guys spend a lot of time outside the building with each other," said Tagovailoa. "And that's what has brought us closer inside the building, in the meeting room, the locker room and in the huddle as well."

