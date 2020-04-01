Commissioner, RPO visit super stores, check availability of daily use items FAISALABAD, Apr 01 (APP) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja visited super stores and checked the availability, quality and prices of daily use items at DC counters.

They went to Imtiaz Mart, Al-Fateh Store, Metro and other stores and checked the weight of different commodities. They also checked the necessary anti-virus measures in connection with corona pandemic and said that the arrangements should be intact for social distance among consumers in the stores.

They warned the administration of mega-stores that strict action would be taken if low-standard items were seen on the counters during checking. They said that price control magistrates were in the field to check the prices of essential commodities thus avoid violating government instructions.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali arrived at various mega stores to assess the availability, quality and prices of essential commodities at DC counters. SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza accompanied him.

The DC went to various stores and made it clear that non-standard items should not be seen on counters. Otherwise action would not be avoided.

He also checked the presence of sanitizers and other precautions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic at the mega-stores and directed that negligence would not be tolerated at all in this regard.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner checked the implementation on Section 144.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also visited quarantine center at PARS campus Jhang Road and reviewed the arrangements there.