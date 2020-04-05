Three coronavirus patients improving in Karak: Dr Shahid Salam KARAR, Apr 05 (APP) ::Three coronavirus positive patients in District Headquarter Hospital Karak improving and are in stable condition, Dr. Shahid Salam, Focal Person for corona said here on Sunday.

Dr.

Shahid Salam said that they have one admitted patient of the coronavirus earlier on and yesterday, two more patients tested positive – one from Sabar Abad and the other is from Sweethla – are no stable condition and improving. He said the screening of all these patients families have already been continued.

He said the only solution from avoiding infection from the virus is to keep distance, close social gathering and stay at home. He also urged on the family members of the patients to cooperate with district administration so that to carefully screening all their family members. He said with the grace of Almighty Allah with a little caution and safety we can save us from this disease.