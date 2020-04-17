UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Domestic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Domestic

Pb govt to pay salaries, pensions on April 30 MULTAN, Apr 17 (APP) :Punjab Government on Friday ordered to pay salaries and pensions to employees and pensioners on April 30 for this month.

"In wake of May 1,2 & 3 (Friday,Saturday and Sunday) being gazetted holidays, Government of Punjab is pleased to approve pays and pensions of government employees and pensioners may be disbursed on April 30," said a notification issued by provincial secretary finance.

He asked Accountant general Punjab and district accounts officers to take necessary action accordingly for disbursement of pay and pensions on April 3, it adds.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Holidays April May Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

46 minutes ago

Pompeo, Lavrov Discuss Strategic Security Dialogue ..

16 minutes ago

Swedish Lawmakers Backing Sanctions on Moscow in P ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Stock Market Ends Week Down Over 5% After ..

16 minutes ago

Fake doctor arrested from Badabar area

17 minutes ago

One died, 8 new COVID-19 positive cases reported f ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.