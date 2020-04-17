(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pb govt to pay salaries, pensions on April 30 MULTAN, Apr 17 (APP) :Punjab Government on Friday ordered to pay salaries and pensions to employees and pensioners on April 30 for this month.

"In wake of May 1,2 & 3 (Friday,Saturday and Sunday) being gazetted holidays, Government of Punjab is pleased to approve pays and pensions of government employees and pensioners may be disbursed on April 30," said a notification issued by provincial secretary finance.

He asked Accountant general Punjab and district accounts officers to take necessary action accordingly for disbursement of pay and pensions on April 3, it adds.