Labourers demand increase in labour charges at Wheat Purchase Centres MUZAFFARGARH, Apr 28 (APP) :Labourers at Wheat Purchase Centres demanded of government to enhance wheat bag loading charges as they were given Rs 9 which was insufficient, compared to inflation.

Different labourers namely Muhammad Ramzan, Kareem Bukhash, Allah Dittah and some others talking to APP observed that they were given Rs 9 for loading /unloading of wheat bags.

The amount Rs 9 was being given for last 10 years which was very low. They stated that the government should enhance charges .

At Railway Road Wheat Purchase Centre, a total of 60 to 70 trolley were being loaded or unloaded. The government should make fair increase in the charges so that they would be able to meet daily needs of their families.