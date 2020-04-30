1000 cartons of ghee, 100 bags of rice recovered FAISALABAD, Apr 29 (APP) :Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zain-ul-Abideen on instruction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali conducted a grand operation against hoarders and recovered 1000 cartons of ghee and 100 bags of rice from a warehouse.

The large quantity of ghee and rice was stored in a warehouse and it was sealed while stock of these commodities was taken into custody to sell on government rates, a representative of district administration said on Wednesday.