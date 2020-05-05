(@FahadShabbir)

Sizzling weather fails to deter citizens reaching Ehsaas centers in Karachi Rafia Haider KARACHI, May 5 (APP) :Despite sweltering weather and the ongoing lockdown, the women and senior citizens, the focused beneficiaries of the PM's Ehsaas Cash Relief Programme, ensured their presence at the designated centers here on Tuesday.

Heatwave warning and associated risks on already poor health status of vast majority of the recipients thronging the centers have definitely been prevailed upon by the severity of COVID-19 induced economic implications on the lives of the poorest of the poor with no regular source of income.

Braving the sizzling temperature and humidity, the poor souls were but relieved to find amidst them NADRA representatives who helped many from the agony of delay in collecting the amount as their finger prints being too dim to match with the record at the disposal of personnel disbursing the relief money worth Rs.12,000/-.

Though the problem was not necessarily faced by vast majority of the deserving recipients, yet was an issue for many of the senior citizens and an associated issue was also that of women arriving at the centers without realizing that their deceased husbands, being head of the family, were actually entitled to collect the amount.

"I really had little idea that the death certificate had to be got issued by the district council office and submitted before the National Data Registration Authority (NADRA) so that my status as the widow of the deceased could be authenticated ," Sakina Khatoon told APP.

Mentioning that one of her neighbours, having the idea about her financial status had filled the form and informed that she met the criterion, the elderly woman said his late husband was a daily wage earner making both ends meet on day to day basis only.

With NADRA mega offices reopened on Monday, after almost a month's closure, officers of the Ehsaas programme were confident that hitches that had affected the pace of disbursement, also hindered due to lockdown, could be expedited and the assistance would duly reach the poorest of the poor living in the megapolis.

"We are thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for being sensitive to our needs, however, do expect that the system will be more fine tuned in the days to come when the programme itself will be actually diversified," said Abdul Khaliq a 60 plus loader, previously making his living by carrying cartons and sacks of goods from godowns to shops in Saddar area.

The people in general were appreciative of the series of measures being adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to handle the global pandemic and its socio-economic consequences with the hope that the people across the country under the leadership of prime minister would turn the challenge into an opportunity paving way for a self reliant, social welfare state.

