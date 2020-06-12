UrduPoint.com
Firdous Shamim terms federal budget as people-friendly KARACHI, Jun 12 (APP) :Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim, Friday felicitating Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team for presenting people-friendly budget, said the Federal government's unprecedented tax free budget was only for the poor people.

He said, "It is a great feat of the federal government to announce a people-friendly budget in the current difficult and tough situation." Firdous Shamim said the budget would help improve the economic condition of the country, said a communique.

He said the budget provided big relief to traders, farmers and labourers, adding Rs19 billion special grant for Sindh was a gift for the people of the province from the prime minister.

The Opposition leader said the federal government would not leave the traders to face economic challenges alone.

The allocation of Rs200 billion for the labourers was the labourer-friendly policy of the federal government, he said, adding that the allocation of Rs208 billion for the Ehsas Programme would further benefit the downtrodden section of the society.

The youth would had more chances to avail opportunities through the allocation of Rs200 billion for Jawan Programme.

He also appreciated the decision of bringing inflation from 9 to 6.

