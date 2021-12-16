Domestic adventure "Schemes in Antiques" continues to lead Chinese box office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Domestic adventure movie "Schemes in Antiques" on Wednesday continued leading the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

Adapted from a novel of the same name, the movie tells a story of a series of adventures of the main characters to find out the truth surrounding a Buddha head from the Tang Dynasty (618-907). It earned 9.8 million Yuan (around 1.5 million U.S. Dollars) on Wednesday.

Domestic comedy-suspense film "Be Somebody" ranked second on the box office chart, raking in close to 6.6 million yuan on Wednesday.

It was followed by crime drama "Sheep Without a Shepherd II," which pocketed about nearly 6.3 million yuan in its preview sales, accounting for over 20.5 percent of the day's total.